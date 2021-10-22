Congregation stacks up help

Folks needing help with heating in the coming months may find it with First Presbyterian Church’s wood project, which is part of the church’s energy outreach programs.
The church has been doing energy outreach programs for about 12 years, and part of its ministries is delivering free firewood to people who can’t afford it. Those needing help can get a pickup load delivered once a year, or more when available.
“Last May we realized the church firewood pile was getting kind of sparse, so I contacted Amy Barton, leader of the Adult Mission Team,” said Cindy Dykins, a member of the firewood delivery team. “A group of about three volunteers got together on Aug. 3, going to various locations where they gathered, cut and then stacked wood so our pile is now replenished.”
Firewood came from private landowners and from Kent Maxwell’s fire camp groups. Some church members had also been doing fire mitigation and donated their wood to the project. In the past the U.S. Forest Service has helped with the project.
Those needing wood can call the church at 719-539-6422.
“What an amazing congregation and community we have,” Barton said. “The church woodpile has been replenished, and many homes and hearts will be warmed by the hard work of our firewood crew.”
