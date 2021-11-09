High Country Bank President and CEO Larry Smith will retire on Dec. 31 after 43½ years of service to the communities the bank serves.
Smith is also chairman of the board of directors and will retire from that position as well.
Michael Matthews, senior vice president, will assume the role of president and CEO until a permanent successor is named.
Smith, a Salida High School graduate, began his employment in May 1978 as controller of the bank, which was then Salida Building and Loan. At that time the bank had $16 million in assets with seven employees and one location. Today the bank has nearly 100 employees, more than $425 million in assets and five locations.
Smith was elected to the board of directors in 1987 and has served as chairman since 2001. In August 1991 he became president and CEO.
Under his leadership, the bank did a mutual to stock conversion establishing the current holding company, High Country Bancorp Inc., which is publicly traded under the symbol HCBC on the OTCQX marketplace.
“I would like to thank all the wonderful and hardworking employees I’ve had the pleasure of working with throughout my career,” Smith said. “This includes the board of directors, the great customers and the communities the bank has served for their years of collaboration, cooperation and support.”
He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Trish, his family and enjoying the recreational activities he loves.
“It’s been a terrific journey, for which I am blessed, but it’s time for a change in my life,” he said. “The staff at High Country Bank will continue to serve the needs of its customers and the community. It is a great community bank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.