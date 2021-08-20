by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council unanimously approved first readings and set public hearings for two ordinances during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Council approved the proposed planned development overlay for 3.87 acres of property that currently houses the Chaffee County administration and court buildings between Crestone Avenue and Third Street.
The property was developed more than 80 years ago, at a time when there were no zoning laws. Later it was zoned R-1 residential, although no residential homes are on the property.
“It’s been in nonconformance for 81 years,” Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group said while presenting the overlay to council. “It existed before zoning and should never have been an R-1. If anything, it should have been commercial, since there are no civic or institutional codes.”
Since there is no designation for governmental buildings in the Salida municipal land use code, the planned development overlay would more closely reflect a C-1 commercial district.
“Planned developments typically give something to the city to approve the variations,” Councilman Harald Kasper said. “Is the county giving anything?”
DeLuca responded that there was no plan to give anything to the city for approval of the ordinance.
Council passed the first reading of Ordinance 2021-13, to amend Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code regarding changes to land use and development of family child care homes.
The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 21-1222, which takes effect Sept. 8, requiring local governments to treat family child care homes as residential property.
Both ordinances will have their second readings and public hearings on Sept. 7.
In other business council unanimously passed a resolution approving the purchase of 611 Oak St, a 2.44-acre lot, from Rusty and Tangie Granzella, for the site of the new fire department facility.
Council also approved an amendment to the resolution allowing a freezer currently on the property to remain there until no later than Jan. 31.
Mayor P.T. Wood said when he was first running for mayor he sat down with Fire Chief Doug Bess and talked about getting new facilities for the fire department, and he was glad they were finally moving forward with the project.
No decision was made about what will happen with the current 120-year-old facility at First and E streets.
During citizen comments at the beginning of the council meeting, six local residents spoke in favor of keeping the current Salida Skate Park at First and G streets.
A new skate park will open Saturday at Centennial Park next to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The city recently hired a consultant to consider what to do with the old skate park, with one option being turning it into an art installation.
One speaker, Andy Shoemaker, said he has collected between 1,200 and 1,300 signatures against closing the older skate park.
Councilman Dan Shore later said that “social media caused the skate park situation to blow up, and it was unnecessary. The new park was driven by the community.”
