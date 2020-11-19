Two suspects are being held on multiple charges in Chaffee County Detention Facility following an armed standoff in Poncha Springs Tuesday night.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Isaiah Garcia, 21, of Moffat and Taylor Mossman, 21 of Homer were arrested after a pursuit which ended in a car crash and an armed standoff near intersection of CR 250 and CR 140.
Chaffee County communications center received a phone call from a residence north of Poncha Springs on U.S. 285.
The homeowner reported she arrived on her property to find a man and woman actively burglarizing her home.
As the homeowner approached in her vehicle the two fled in a 2012 Ford Expedition with no license plates. The homeowner followed the Expedition.
The man driving the Expedition allegedly stopped at a gate in the driveway, brandished a handgun, re-entered the car and sped away.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and observed the suspect vehicle just north of Poncha Springs heading southbound and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The driver of the Expedition refused to stop and a pursuit ensued for several miles until the driver crashed the vehicle into a wooded area north of the CR 250 and CR 140 intersection.
Spezze said a lengthy standoff ensued with the driver of the vehicle and the female passenger who refused to exit the car.
During the standoff the driver was once again brandishing a weapon as law enforcement negotiated with him to drop the weapon.
Eventually both were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility.
Earlier Tuesday the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office pursued the same vehicle from Saguache County into Chaffee County over Poncha Pass; however, the pursuit was terminated by Saguache County due to the high risk of injury to the public.
The Expedition had been reported stolen by the Moffat School District.
Other agencies assisting the sheriff’s department were Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
Garcia is being held in the Chaffee County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond on charges of first degree burglary, menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief, theft, violation of a protection order, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding 20 mph over the posted speed limit and driving while driver’s license is under suspension.
Garcia also had a no bond fugitive of justice warrant out of Rio Grande County and a $200 cash bond fugitive of justice warrant out of Saguache County for his arrest.
Mossman is being held in the Chaffee County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond on charges of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary, first degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit theft and resisting arrest.
