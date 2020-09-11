U.S. equities ended the day lower Thursday.
The energy, technology and utilities sector were down while the materials sector was up.
U.S. initial claims, a measure to gauge layoffs, came in higher than expected.
Citigroup announced Jane Fraser, the bank corporation’s president, will replace Michael Corbat as chief executive. Fraser will be the first female CEO to lead a major Wall Street bank.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as prices rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with a little less than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $3.70 to $1,951.20, and crude oil prices fell $1.02 to $37.03 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.68 percent.
