Rick Carroll, who is running for a three-year seat on the Salida Hospital District board, has a family history with the hospital.
He said his father, R.E. Carroll, realized the closing of the Denver and Rio Grande Hospital in Salida would leave the Upper Arkansas Valley and surrounding rural areas without available hospital services and care.
“He worked over a year on behalf of these communities and negotiated in their favor the sale of the hospital to a group of Salida physicians and citizens.
“This pivotal service has provided the foundation upon which HRRMC as we know it today is built,” Carroll said.
That is part of his reason for running for the board.
“I want to honor his community-sustaining efforts by serving as a HRRMC board member,” he said.
Carroll’s background is in management and adult education.
He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Colorado College and a master’s degree in administration/higher education from University of Denver.
He also has training in organizational development from Michigan State University and training in industrial engineering from Johns Manville Corp.
Carroll’s professional background includes:
• Founding partner and management consultant for Performance Engineering Group for eight years.
• Founding partner and executive vice president for Paradigm Corp. for 18 years.
• Operation manager, manager of sales and director of organization development at Johns Manville for nine years.
• Associate dean and associate professor at Southwest Minnesota State University for two years.
He has been on several boards in various positions, having served as board secretary and treasurer of Paradigm Corp., board director of Performance Engineering Group, vestry lay board member of the Episcopal Church and board member of Salida Housing Authority.
As a board member, Carroll said he wants to work to continue Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s ongoing pursuit of community service excellence.
He would like to conduct ongoing assessment of HRRMC’s ability to meet the service area’s medical needs by actively soliciting community input and feedback.
He said he would continue the practice of attracting and maintaining highly qualified, trained, experienced and ethical medical and staff personnel.
Carroll said board members need to be aware of the needs of the community.
He said recent construction and building projects at Salida Hospital District facilities have gone extremely well, but now it’s time to listen to people so that their needs as well as those of the institution can be met.
A few examples of areas where improvements can be made include the ease of making appointments and shortening the wait to see a doctor.
Carroll said board members should keep their ears to the ground to hear the common users of the district’s services and try to improve them.
“It’s time to say, ‘OK, how can we better serve the community?’” he said.
He said the board needs to have its finger on the heartbeat of the community.
Even while branching out, such as in Buena Vista and Saguache, there is still a need to watch carefully and try to reduce overall costs of operation
Overall, Carroll said board members must maintain the professional and ethical standards by which staff and physicians operate and provide access to all strata of the community that are the hospital district’s clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.