Among topics being addressed today at the Chaffee County Commissioners work session will be a review of the Great Outdoors Colorado funding for three new and improved trails in Buena Vista’s River Park, a Salida Parks, Open-space and Trails discussion and a fire mitigation grant.
Sitting as the county board of social services, commissioners will hear a report from Department of Human Services on financial procedures and will review the February and March reports from the department.
Commissioners will also meet as the board of health and the landfill committee to hear reports.
Reports from the county’s department of housing and the building department will also be heard.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today and can be accessed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
