Monarch powder

Skiers and snowboarders will have a fresh layer of snow to play on this weekend, as Monarch Mountain received 14 inches of new snow between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
Eva Egbert, marketing administrator for the resort, said the snow is all powder with just enough moisture to keep the wind from carrying it away.
“It was exactly what we needed,” she said, as the resort moves into another holiday weekend.
Following Thursday’s measurement, Monarch had a mid-mountain base of 42 inches and a season total of 89 inches of snow.
Daytime highs are expected to rise from the teens into the 20s over the weekend and dip back into the teens Monday.
More snow is predicted each day through Monday.
