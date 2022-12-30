Monarch powder

A skier schusses through fresh powder Thursday at Monarch Mountain. Monarch received 14 inches of the white stuff over 24 hours, just in time for weekend skiers.

 Courtesy photo

Skiers and snowboarders will have a fresh layer of snow to play on this weekend, as Monarch Mountain received 14 inches of new snow between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Eva Egbert, marketing administrator for the resort, said the snow is all powder with just enough moisture to keep the wind from carrying it away.

