Community Center shines in the Spotlight

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized the Salida Community Center for its efforts.
Director Elaine Allemang talked about how the pandemic changed operations at the organization, which is driven by its mission to nourish the people of Chaffee County by providing food programs and activities, as well as promoting a safe and sanitary community environment for all ages and cultures.
“The Salida Community Center has always had the needs of the citizens at heart,” Allemang said. “We started the food program several years ago when we realized there are people in this county that are in need of food. We always helped around 200 to 300 people, but when the pandemic hit, we immediately saw an increase and as of now we serve over 800 people.”
In addition to providing food to those who need it during the pandemic, the community center worked with the Central Colorado Humanists and the Ark-Valley Humane Society to provide other necessities.
“We knew how many people were affected by COVID-19 and we wanted to step up and help as many as we could,” Allemang said. “We joined forces with several non-profits to help the people of Chaffee County not only with food but necessities such as shampoo, soaps, toilet paper, dog food and other needs that they might have.”
Allemang also said that she sees examples of “Chaffee’s Got Heart” within the community itself.
“The residents of Chaffee County have proven they ‘Got Heart’,” she said. “There are so many caring and selfless people here in the area. We have so many volunteers that step up to help. They donate time and money in order to help our neighbors in this area.”
With a broke water pipe at the center, she said the center has relied on donations this year since they haven’t been able to offer the facility for rent. Those contributions and the volunteers who helped make everything possible were a big takeaway in 2020.
“The most valuable thing that I have learned from this pandemic is the huge number of selfless and caring people that reside in this area,” Allemang said. “When caring people come together, we can accomplish anything.”
