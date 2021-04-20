Salidan retires from a job he loves

Retirement on April 30 brings mixed feelings for Jim Aragon, Area Wildlife Manager.
“It’s a hard job to leave,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it so much.”
The Salida native and 1977 Salida High School graduate grew up with the dream of becoming a Colorado Game Warden.
“My parents, John and Virginia Aragon took me hunting and fishing and exploring the outdoors,” he said, “and I always looked up to Stan Ogilvie, a wildlife officer I knew while I was growing up.”
He went on to Fort Lewis College and Colorado State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Range and Forest Management and started working with the Division of Wildlife on Nov. 20, 1984.
At first he was a Wildlife Technician in Denver and then moved on to Trinidad East District in February of 1987 and was there until he was promoted to District Wildlife Manager in Salida in 2002.
“My wife, Kelly and I were happy to get back home,” he said. “She grew up in Salida too.”
The Aragons have two daughters Jessie Smith and Katie Surber.
Jessie is married to Josh and they have one son, Oliver. They own Ovierre Industry in Salida.
Katie is married to Allen Surber and they own Copper Kettle Apothocary in Salida and have one daughter, Tessi.
“The highlight of my career was getting hired when that was a lifelong goal,” Aragon said with a smile. “You finally get hired on and there is a sense of accomplishment there.”
Over the years he has been recognized for his work. In 2002 he was named by the National Wild Turkey Federation as Colorado State Chapter Wildlife Enforcement Officer of the Year.
In 2015 he was recognized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Outstanding Employee of the Year and in 2019 as Central Colorado Conservancy Conservationist of the Year.
He also received the “Best of Government Employees” recognition in The Mountain Mail’s Best of Salida edition.
“The whole time has been so enjoyable,” he said. “Whether it was flying in a plane or helicopter for classification counts or contacting hunters and anglers. The field work part of the job always provided a great joy.”
One memorable event from his days in Trinidad was the summer of 2001 which was a terribly dry year and there were a lot of bear conflicts.
“I had been sleeping on the couch in uniform for weeks on end and one night I finally said to heck with it – I’m going to bed,” he said. “I got a call about 3 a.m. from the police department that there was a bear at 1019 Arizona Street. That was my address! I told them the bear wasn’t causing any problems and I went back to sleep. The bear left his calling card under my tree but he was gone when I got up.”
Aragon said he has been fortunate to work with good people inside and outside the agency. Later Division of Wildlife became Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“Several people from Salida have gone on to be employed by DOW and later CPW,” he said. “Our town should take some pride in that. A lot of that is based on growing up in Salida.
He especially thanks his wife Kelly and daughters for the support they have given him over the years.
“For 36 ½ years, it’s been fun,” he said.
