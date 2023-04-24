Lady Spartans beat St. Mary’s despite rough weather

In the Lady Spartans’ match against Woodland Park, seniors Skyler Margos, left, waits in the volley position while her partner Lane Baker serves. Baker and Margos won their first set6-2, lost their second 6-7, with a 6-8 tie-breaker and won  their ten-point tie-breaker 10-3.

 

 Courtesy photo

Against heavy winds, the Salida High School Girls’ Tennis team defeated the St Mary’s Pirates 6-1 Thursday. This is a huge win for the team, because it keeps them in the top of the league, coach Josh Bechtel said.

A highlight for him he said was how well all four of the doubles adjusted, having been working in practice on placement and strategy. 

