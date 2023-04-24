Lady Spartans beat St. Mary’s despite rough weather

Against heavy winds, the Salida High School Girls’ Tennis team defeated the St Mary’s Pirates 6-1 Thursday. This is a huge win for the team, because it keeps them in the top of the league, coach Josh Bechtel said.
A highlight for him he said was how well all four of the doubles adjusted, having been working in practice on placement and strategy.
He said the most fun to watch was the match of No. 1 doubles seniors Lane Baker and Skyler Margos, who won their first set 6-2, lost their second 6-7 with a 6-8 tie-breaker game, and won their 10 point tie-breaker game 10-3, absolutely dominating.
No. 2 doubles senior Krystina Delao was very dominant with her net play, Bechtel said, and her partner junior Kate Young’s ground strokes were on fire. The pair won 6-1, 7-5.
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson Kaija Saari, No. 3 doubles, won 6-4, 6-4, and No. 4 doubles senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson won 6-3, 6-1.
No. 1 singles senior Daisha Thompson lost her match 0-6, 2-6.
Senior Megan Rhude, No. 2 singles, won hers 6-0, 7-6, 7-2, showing mental toughness with the tiebreaker, Bechtel said, and No. 3 Singles Caroline Wooddell won 6-1, 6-2.
“We practice in it so much, I always think it’s an advantage for us when it’s windy,” Bechtel said about the weather. However, he added, that it required more thought from the players.
“This is a good confidence booster moving forward into the last few weeks of the season,” he said. “It’s all coming together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.