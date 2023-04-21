Beginning in May, older adults in Salida will be able to get outside on Chaffee County Public Health’s trishaw, a three-wheeled e-bike.
The newly purchased trishaw from Copenhagen, Denmark, will allow for two older adult riders to sit in front while piloted by a well-trained volunteer, a press release stated.
The new program, called Miles of Smiles Salida, or MOSS, is similar to a program in the Denver area. Ed Wittman from Miles of Smiles in Denver facilitated the first pilot training in March, which 10 volunteers attended. Pilots are vetted with background checks, trained on how to have a positive social interaction and tested to ensure safety/competency piloting the trishaw.
Chaffee Shuttle is providing storage for the trishaw, and Absolute Bikes is keeping it maintained.
Older adults who would like to enjoy a trishaw ride and live in and around the downtown Salida area are asked to contact Aubrey Tamietti at 719-530-1198 to schedule a ride. Pilots will to pick riders up at their homes, offer a ride for up to an hour and return them back to their homes.
Anyone interested in becoming can call 719-530-1198 to register for the next pilot training.
