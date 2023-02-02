Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez appeared virtually in 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy’s Court for a hearing on advisement and the mandatory issuance of a protection order in connection with misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs.
The orders prohibit any contact between the accused and two families connected to the incidents at the preschool.
One of the accused was reported to have contacted some families via email prior to the order, according to Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando.
The two families, whose children were involved in the incidents, wanted the no contact order put in place.
A request to make a statement from one family, via the victim’s advocate, was denied due to the fact that Murphy was obligated to issue the protection orders in any case.
Both cases will be transferred to Park County Judge Brian Green.
Settings for motions hearings and jury trials will be made in Green’s court Feb. 7.
