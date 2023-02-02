Amy Lovato and Roberta Rodriguez appeared virtually in 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy’s Court for a hearing on advisement and the mandatory issuance of a protection order in connection with misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs.

The orders prohibit any contact between the accused and two families connected to the incidents at the preschool.

