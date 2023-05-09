‘Celebrate Women’ free concert

Episcopal Church of the Ascension will host the first of six free concerts Sunday. “Celebrating Women” will feature local musicians, artists and writers. At front are Alina Schulmeyer and Braylin Gunderman. Second row: Makinlee Gunderman, Tayla Schley and Leslie Champ. Third row: Cindy Quam, Molly Frauenhoff and Sarah Zhang. Back: Mary Wolfe, Cathryn Bishop and Brenda Sampson.