‘Celebrate Women’ free concert

Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St., will host “Celebrating Women,” the first of six free concerts, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The program will feature musical talents of the Salida Ukelele Group, Sarah Zhang, Adriana Roode and Lucia Zettler, the visual arts of Mary Wolfe and author Kathry Hendricks.
It will include a sing-along and an appearance of some “little elves” who “play act” Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.”
“We are celebrating our mothers and the many ways women excel at all ages. It’s going to be a fun program for dads, moms, in fact the whole family,” organizer Cathryn Bishop said in a press release.
Additional programs this summer will include Dr. Yufen Chou and String Ensemble, soprano May Sandell, the Salida Brass, a bluegrass band from Crestone and a classic rock band.
