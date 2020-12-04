Remember the Japanese attack on Hawaii

Today, Pearl Harbor is something that merits mention in history books; an ancient happening from 79 years ago that few people remember.
Salida’s George Blake, 99, is now the only local Pearl Harbor survivor. But when he arrived in Salida in 1982 there were at least three others who were at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese aircraft staged a surprise bombing in the peaceful Hawaiian island leaving a death toll of more than 2,400 Americans. About half of them are buried at the Punchbowl, a volcanic crater above Honolulu.
Pearl Harbor survivors living in Salida in 2001 included Blake, Tom Mattarocchia, Harry Witter and Alan Benedict.
Ret. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Allen W. Benedict died in 2016 at the age of 97.
In a 2009 interview with The Mountain Mail he recalled the “Day of Infamy” with the events still as fresh in his mind as when it happened.
At the time he was a 23 year old private first class in the U.S. Army Air Corp stationed at Kamahemeha, Hawaii.
He was stationed near the channel entrance at the end of Pearl Harbor and was directly involved with the attack.
“At first we could hear the bombing but we couldn’t see what was happening,” he said. “Then we could see nearby Hickam Field, the Army bomber base, being hit and ships in the harbor were being hit. It was scary but it made me mad that we were being taken advantage of.”
Soldiers had been on alert since just before Thanksgiving but alert status was relaxed a few days before the attack and there was no inkling of an imminent attack.
It was thought that the Japanese might follow with a ground force invasion so defensive positions were taken up along the beach by the U.S. Army Air Corps and Marines but the ground invasion never happened.
Cell phones and email did not exist in those days and telephone and radio communications was sparce so it was about two weeks before his family knew he was safe.
Tom Mattarocchia, in an interview with The Mountain Mail on Sept. 13, 2001, just after the 9/11 attack in New York City, recalled that Sunday morning on Pearl Harbor when a similar attack occurred.
He was planning to go to Waikiki with friends for a movie, a sandwich and a milk shake. He was 23 years old at the time.
“We didn’t have any weapons and when we finally got to them the Japanese were gone,” he said. “They had rear gunners and they took their toll. I got out of the barracks before they blew it up. It was a catastrophe and certainly unexpected.”
In that same interview following the 9/11 attack, Harry Witter, reported he was a civilian in Hawaii working with the Army Corps of Engineers.
“In my lifetime I’ve seen two great tragedies,” he said. “Pearl Harbor and the attacks on New York and Washington D.C. “
He was staying with his sister and brother-in-law near the University of Hawaii when they heard the rumble and looked toward the ocean and saw the planes.
“I’ll never forget it,” he said.
After that Day of Infamy (proclaimed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt) the slogan “Remember Pearl Harbor” was repeated for many years, with the nation vowing to never again be caught unprepared but over the years, the memory faded and again on Sept. 11, 2001 our nation was caught unprepared.
Back in Salida on Dec. 7, 1941 there were rumors of war but when the news of the bombing hit home, the deaths of more than 2,117 military personnel and 68 civilians came as a shock.
Two Salidans were reported killed. Laverne Knipp went down on the U.S.S. Arizona. Bernard Camp was initially reported dead but in a true Christmas miracle, on Christmas Eve, 1941, his parents learned he was alive.
Charles Nelson was there and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nelson received a card later saying he was safe but no details.
William Steward Sexton JR. was wounded in action. Wesley Sneddon had been stationed at Pearl Harbor but was transferred to Seattle.
Mrs. Karlton Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mulvaney, was living at Pearl Harbor and in a letter to her parents, she reported she and her husband and little daughter had escaped.
While fleeing in an automobile they were chased by a Japanese plane which dropped a bomb that landed a few feet from their car and tore up the sidewalk.
As we observe the 79th anniversary of that tragic day, George Blake, 99, is the only known Pearl Harbor survivor in Chaffee County.
Blake is still serving his country and his community and recently completed taking 100 walks, which he pledged to do before his 100th birthday on Jan. 29.
Donations to that fund drive totaled $10,200 and will go to the Chaffee County Community Fund to help his friends and neighbors who need financial assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remembering his time at Pearl Harbor, he proposed a toast at the Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11 at the Salida Elks Lodge to those who did not survive the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
