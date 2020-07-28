Jackson Karls and his fellow scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 are helping transform Mimi’s Corner. The land, located near several trails at the junction of CR 160 and CR 144, now has a bench with a covering to provide shade for people to sit and enjoy the views or just take a break.
Karls designed the bench covering with a 3-D modeling program on his computer and the scouts, with help from Salida-Area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) volunteers, erected the covering on Saturday.
“It’s great; it turned out just how we wanted,” Karls said. “It looks just like my drawing and we built it from the ground up.”
His drawing not only helped create the covering, it helped the project get approved.
“That (drawing) helped when I was presenting to the board of commissioners,” Karls said.
Karls said he also had to get approval for the project from the scouts, so he participated in a Zoom meeting staged in Monte Vista to get the thumbs up.
After that, he went to Hylton Lumber and Hardrock Paving & Redi-Mix asking for materials.
“They were super kind and willing to help out,” Karls said.
The project’s other sponsors included Troop 60, SPOT, Albert and Mimi Wong, Chaffee County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife state wildlife area staff, Pursell Manufacturing, the Cordova family and Jeff Myers, Karls said.
He said he started working on the project, which he credited Luke Johnson for the original idea, about six weeks ago.
Albert Wong said he and his wife, Mimi, donated the piece of land to the county about 15 years ago.
“When we moved into the corner (in the late 1980s), there was no traffic, but I wanted a 90-degree angle so it would be safer,” Albert said. He said he’d do some weeding in the area to keep it looking good. The county’s weed expert also worked to get rid of invasive species, but not much was done until recently.
The scouts aren’t done working on the corner either. On Aug. 15, they plan to build a fence, but leave gaps in it so bikers and walkers can cut across.
Susan Roebuck of SPOT said the plan is to bring back natural grasses and shrubs to the corner.
Log In
