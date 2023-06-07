Amy Lovato, the former executive director of The School House at Poncha Springs, was found not guilty Tuesday on both misdemeanor charges against her.
Charges against Lovato were failure to report by a mandatory reporter and negligent child abuse.
Lovato took the stand in her own defense Tuesday morning to give her perspective of the events that led up to her arrest and the pre-school shutting down, including the initial event which occurred when Lovato was out of the classroom.
One of the mothers of one of the children in the January incidents involving inappropriate touching between toddlers, also took the stand for the defense.
The six member jury delivered the verdict after about 1½ hours of deliberation.
