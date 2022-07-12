The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced an anonymous donor is offering to twice match every gift made to the foundation’s Catalyst Fund in July, up to $25,000.
In a press release, the foundation asked the community to help raise $12,000 this month to maximize the matching opportunity.
The Catalyst Fund provides direct support for the foundation’s work to create solutions to local challenges, ensure we have a response to crisis and build nonprofit capacity.
The anonymous donor said, “We have been part of this community for many years and have seen the way the community has come together to support one another. We’ve been able to see firsthand how the Community Foundation has breathed life into the community, made the impossible possible and touched the lives of so many through their work. Our hope is that this matching gift will inspire others to give back, keeping our foundation strong, so it can continue its important work increasing the vitality of this beautiful place.”
Gifts to the fund will support more than 40 local organizations and 100 professionals with training, networking, capacity projects, visibility and leadership development. Gifts also allow the foundation to administer the Emergency Relief Fund rapidly when crisis hits.
Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director, said, “Every day we have opportunities to make Chaffee County an amazing place to live. With this matching opportunity, donors have an incentive to triple their impact by giving this July. Let’s do this together.”
Visit chaffeecommunity.org/commUNITY to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.