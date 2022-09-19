Guidestone Colorado will host “An Evening of Cowboy Music with Bob Bovee” starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
Bovee’s repertoire includes dance tunes, ballads, cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags and Tin Pan Alley favorites, a press release stated.
He spices his shows with stories, history and folklore, and he sings, yodels and plays guitar, harmonica, banjo and autoharp.
Doors open for a guided tour at 4 p.m., cowboy appetizers and pie will be served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the music performance runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center is also open for tours through the end of September. The homestead is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and group tours can be scheduled by appointment during the rest of the week.
Guidestone will also host its 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival Oct. 7-10 at the Hutchinson Homestead. Tickets are available only in advance, and visitors can choose between a 9 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. time block each day.
Activities will include horse-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a straw bale maze, farm animals and games, crafts, face painting, food, music and more.
Tickets are $10 per person, and a free pumpkin comes with every child’s ticket. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org to become a sponsor, sign up for volunteer opportunities and purchase tickets.
