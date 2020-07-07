U.S. equities ended higher Monday.
Technology and consumer discretionary stocks led the market.
June’s Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index came in well above expectations, increasing to 57.1 from 45.4 in May.
Uber announced it is acquiring Postmates for 2.65 billion in an all-stock deal.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as interest rates increased slightly.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $5.10 to $1,795.10, and crude oil prices fell $0.02 to $40.63 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.44 percent, and the 10-year Treasury is little changed at 0.68 percent.
