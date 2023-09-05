Weds., Sept. 6
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Free admission.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers, artists and artisans.
Cotopaxi
6 p.m. – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dinner fundraiser at Cotopaxi Community Church, 20326 U.S. 50, aims to raise money for protective gear for two west-end Fremont County sheriff’s deputies. Meal includes hamburgers, potato salad, beans and chips, and donations for any amount will be accepted. To RSVP, email Steve at deestee531@centurylink.net.
Salida
8:30-10 a.m. – Cultivate the Woo with Willow (Bradner) at 134 F St., Suite 206, features “coffee and conversations around the intuition in you.” Tickets are $16 at Eventbrite.com.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7 p.m. – Swedish author/artist/spiritual guide Aros Crystos speaks on love, life and healing, his new book, “Dolphin Odyssey: A Journey into the Secret World of Ascension” and his work as a sonic code healer at A Church, 419 D St. Admission is by donation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes
4-7 p.m. – Oktoberfest at Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon, 6435 E. Colo. 82, features a German dinner buffet, cash bar and prizes in contests including chicken dance, best authentic costume, bierdekelflippin, match the dekel door prize and trivia. Cost is $30 in advance, $35 at the door. 719-486-7965.
Thurs., Sept. 7
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive.
7 p.m. – Trivia Night at Historic Pastime Saloon, 120 W. Second St.
7-10 p.m. – Singer/multi-instrumentalist Natalie Spears and singer/cellist Ollella perform folk/bluegrass music at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.Tickets are $15 at FreightLeadville.com/event/freight-presents-natalie-spears-with-ollella.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
10 a.m.-noon – Realtors of Central Colorado invites all interested in learning about detecting the presence of meth toxins in real estate to attend a meeting at Poncha Springs Town Hall. 330 Burnett Ave. The presentation is free; visit ROCC.Realtor to register.
Salida
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Bridge Club organizational meeting for a fundraising duplicate bridge group to benefit Salida schools. Open to all levels; lessons provided before game. For details and location call Sue and Randy at 303-641-3534.
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats.
5:30 p.m. – Author Ben Goldfarb speaks about his book “Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet” at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. The book explores how roads have altered the natural world and how to create a better future for all living beings. Free; no registration required.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old-Time Jam Session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
8 p.m. – Folk-rock singer-songwriter Tiffany Christopher performs at The Velveteen, 115 G St.
Fri., Sept. 8
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features music by Tami Deal & Cabin Fever. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
8 p.m. – Rock band Keystone Revisited plays the music of Jerry Garcia/Merl Saunders at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $30 at Tickets.TheLariatBV.com/e/1kild2.
Leadville
9 p.m.-midnight – Live music with Smelted Hearts at Historic Pastime Saloon, 120 W. Second St.
Nathrop
7-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Pregnancy Center Celebrate Life fundraiser at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort infinity pool, 15870 CR 162, features soaking and socializing at the pool for ages 12 and older, speaker Brenda Heckel and door prizes. Childcare provided for kids younger than 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Clearview Church in Buena Vista. Suggested donation of $35 or $50 per couple. RSVP at BVPregnancyCenter.com/celebratelife or 719-395-6703.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Embracing Aging Expo, themed “Adventures in Aging,” at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features exhibitors and demonstrations of massages, e-bikes, trishaw rides, stretching, chair yoga, pickleball, crafts and other activities, plus a complimentary brain-healthy lunch. Some vaccinations will be available. Admission is free.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones & Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Dive & Jive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Diving board and climbing wall will be open. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7-9 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Martha Scanlan and guitarist Jon Neufeld perform old-time roots music at A Church, 419 D St. Opening act is Salida native Harper Powell. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Basilaris Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Tiffany Christopher and Mollie Fischer perform fun covers, originals and some hip-hop at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
Sat., Sept. 9
Buena Vista
8 a.m. – Trail Sisters Half Marathon features a 13.1-mile course in the Fourmile Area starting at 801 Front Loop. Event includes a pre-race social, afterparty at Deerhammer Distillery and race swag for each entrant. Registration costs $100 at RunSignUp.com/Race/CO/BuenaVista/TrailSistersHalfMarathon.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – AppleFest at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features live music, kids’ activities, tours, historical demonstrations and apple pie bake-off.
7-9 p.m. – “Madams of Central Colorado” at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St., portrays the lives of “fallen women” at the turn of the 20th century. Tastefully presented, but limited to ages 13 and older. Tickets are $25 at BuenaVistaHeritage.org.
9:30 p.m. – Tenth Mountain Division performs a blend of Americana, classic Southern rock, Colorado progressive bluegrass, ’60 psychedelic blues and driving rock ’n’ roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at Tickets.TheLariatBV.com/e/ybnbud.
Howard
Noon-3 p.m. – “Beat the Queen'' Chili Cook-off at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, includes a bake sale and door prizes. Cost is $5 for 10 sample cups. Voting ends at 2 p.m., and prizes will be awarded to winners. Proceeds benefit Howard Hall and Howard Volunteer Fire Department. To register to enter, call Deborah at 719-459-0993.
Leadville
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Planned Pethood Leadville celebrates its 25th anniversary with Bark in the Park at Leadville Lake County Dog Park, 505 W. Fifth St., featuring playtime, animal stories, tips on pet healthcare, info on adoption and volunteering, canine exhibitions, games with prizes and water and treats for dogs and humans.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Free group Forest Bathing Walk on the grounds of the Leadville Fish Hatchery covers less than a mile on mostly flat land. Participants will be guided through a series of sensory invitations while moving with the pace of nature; walk concludes with a tea ceremony. Limited space; ages 18+. Details and registration at RootdownNatureConnection.com/events.
Nathrop
7-10 p.m. – Buena Vista and Salida public libraries present a free Star Party with lawn games and a guided tour of the night sky for all ages at 51:10 Ranch, 13979 Bozeman Circle (CR 273).
Poncha Springs
3-6 p.m. – Country-folk singer-songwriter Joe Teichman of Breckenridge performs at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway.
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista musician Tim Mooney performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m. – Salida Bowl Bash Youth Scooter Competition at downtown skatepark, First and G streets, features competition for groms ages 6 and younger and beginners to advanced, ages 7-17. Entry fee is $10 for groms, $20 for others. Check-in is at 9, competition begins at 10 a.m. Register at App.Amilia.com/.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Live music with S-Town All-Stars at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Bend, Oregon, singer-songwriter Jeshua Marshall and his band perform at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
Sun., Sept. 10
Buena Vista
7-10 p.m. – Comedian April Macie performs in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Opening act is comedian Edgar Sandoval. Tickets are $40 at Tickets.SurfHotel.com/e/april-macie-in-the-ivy-ballroom.
Leadville
4-7 p.m. – Live music with Zach Day at Historic Pastime Saloon, 120 W. Second St.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2 p.m. – Live music with Grant Hudson from New Orleansat High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Tues., Sept. 12
Howard
Noon – Community Picnic at Tunstall's Last Resort, 9149 U.S. 50, will have a main dish provided by the Pleasant Valley Get-Together Club; bring a side dish to share. Lightly used books will be available for donations to the scholarship fund.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
8 p.m. – Pickin’ on the Dead performs authentic Grateful Dead covers with hot trio vocals and a bluegrass twist at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50. Tickets are $20 at StokeSalida.com/events.
