Dear Editor:
I am writing regarding the July 1 Mountain Mail article indicating that four local ranches will receive $1.6250,000 in GOCO grant moneys to do conservation easements.
In a partnership, Central Colorado Conservancy, Trust for Public Lands and Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust are working with Centerville, Arrowhead, Tri Lazy W, and Pridemore Ranches to hold conservation easements.
These easements will be funded via a special Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant, and Chaffee County’s Common Ground Funds.
Together, these easements will protect wildlife habitat, scenic views, water resources and maintain agriculture as the ranches continue to operate as they always have. The Pridemore Ranch will also offer fishing opportunities.
Each easement is important in maintaining Chaffee County’s rural and natural resource values.
More importantly, along with public lands, they collectively protect all the afore mentioned values on an ecologically significant scale.
Further, this effort represents how multiple ranch owners are making a statement as to how Chaffee County’s agricultural heritage can be preserved, collectively through partnerships and community support. GOCO has always looked favorably on projects of this nature and scale.
In the early years of our local land trust, we certainly dreamed of larger, collaborative projects with multiple partners and funding sources.
But the initial stages of getting started and building rancher and community support took some heavy lifting over many years to arrive at this point.
As the co-founder and first president of now Central Colorado Conservancy, I am especially pleased and encouraged to see where our organization is today in what started as a vision nineteen years ago. Congratulations to the conservancy leaders, membership, landowners and supporters/partners for all you are doing. Keep up the good work. There is much still to do.
Bruce Goforth,
Salida
