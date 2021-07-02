Poncha Springs trustees unanimously voted Monday to authorize drafting a letter to the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Commission, expressing their “strong opposition” to the Chaffee County Recreation Plan as presented by Envision Chaffee County.
Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga said, “Cindy Williams met with us and showed us their nice video of how they want to protect wildlife and open spaces and the beauty of the forest. They’re now going to go before the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning for approval for this plan, which for whatever reason the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning is the authority for approval. Which is a little odd as that’s an appointed board and every other decision that I know of pertaining to the use of tax dollars or regulating any kind of use of land in the county should go through the county commissioners – elected officials.
“It seems that they want to go ahead and get approved on this plan without the blessing of any of the towns and cities in Chaffee County, and here are some concerns as far as Poncha Springs goes. It would limit our ability to expand recreation opportunities to the south of town – they identify that as critical wildlife habitat. So there would most likely be no connection with Salida Mountain Trails on Methodist and to the east of us, should the town ever want to make a connection there to bring trails into town.”
Scanga continued, “I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see our forests diminished and the enjoyment of going out and recreating in our wild areas – we don’t want to see that get ruined, but I think the way that this plan has been put together and the way it’ll be executed leaves a lot to be desired.”
Trustees also approved a land use application for a proposed multifamily site plan of a 1.45-acre parcel owned by Tailwind Group to build eight fourplexes housing 32 units on Lot 5 of the Tailwind subdivision.
The units proposed would be 21 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and three Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible units. All units would be rentals.
Trustees commended Joe DeLuca of Crabtree Group for creating an opportunity for affordable workforce housing.
DeLuca said, “Thank you, because as a town I think you’ve created an environment that allows this kind of thing to happen and encourages it happening.”
Trustees approved proposed signs for Tailwind Commons.
A bid by Bearss Landscaping for creating a trail connector from CR 120 to Halley’s Avenue to Poncha Town Center was approved. The bid came in at $26,825.96, higher than a competing bid from Altamont Landscaping at $25,400. Among the reasons cited for going with the higher bid was the town was more familiar with Bearss, having worked with the company on two other projects without issues.
In other business trustees approved:
• A covered patio plan for the home at 1100 Ouray Ave.
• A special event liquor license for Chaffee County Fair.
• A liquor license renewal for Vino Salida.
A special meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. July 10 to discuss a Little River Ranch plat amendment and Red Truck Pizza liquor license.
