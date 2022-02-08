DENVER – An admitted drug addict who led police on a chase in 2018 through Rio Grande, Saguache and Chaffee counties has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and gun crimes.
Nicholas William Vitali was sentenced Thursday in Denver by Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
Vitali, 31, of Broomfield earlier pleaded guilty to having a large amount of pure methamphetamine with intent of distributing it and having a gun while committing drug trafficking. The gun crime carries a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison
Another man, Anthony Joseph Longo, who also led the Colorado State Patrol in the chase at speeds of 100 mph, was sentenced in 2019 to seven years.
Longo, 29, of Denver pleaded guilty to having a gun in furtherance of a violent crime. He also admitted he had the gun after a felony conviction and that he committed an armed carjacking during the chase.
Under federal law, carjacking is a violent crime. Having a gun while committing a violent crime carries a minimum prison term of seven years.
“It was my (drug) addiction that got me to this point,” Longo told the judge in 2019.
Vitali’s sentencing was delayed while unrelated criminal cases against him in state courts in other parts of Colorado were resolved and because of pandemic restrictions at the federal court. He has been in either state or federal custody since his arrest in 2019.
His sentence of five years on the methamphetamine charge will be served concurrent with terms he is serving in state prison for crimes that were not related to the federal case.
His attorney told the judge Vitali was a drug addict at the time of the crime but has been a model prisoner and a mentor in custody.
As part of Vitali’s time in federal prison, Martinez ordered him to participate in a comprehensive program for substance abuse.
The incident began on U.S. 160 near Alamosa when state transportation workers notified CSP they saw two men and two vehicles near what seemed to be fresh graffiti on a rock wall along the road.
The patrol tried to stop the suspects on U.S. 160 in Rio Grande County, but they fled in the vehicles. The patrol tried again to initiate a traffic stop on Colo. 112. The suspect vehicles continued to flee while driving over 100 mph in tandem down the two-lane road, the defendants admitted.
The drivers turned onto County Road 43 in Saguache County and then onto on County Road B, where they split up and went in different directions. Sheriffs’ officers joined the chase.
A court document states Longo rammed a Chaffee County sheriff’s vehicle head-on on U.S. 285 near milepost 107, where he was taken into custody.
Vitali was stopped in Saguache County, ramming into a Rio Grande County sheriff’s vehicle.
Officers ordered Vitali to exit his vehicle, but he didn’t comply, the document goes on to say. A law enforcement officer observed a gun in Vitali’s hand before deputies took him into custody and recovered a 9 mm pistol,
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado prosecuted the two men. Decisions on whether to prosecute suspects in federal court, rather than state court, often are based on the severity of the circumstances of the crimes, the extent of the criminal history of the suspects and whether a stiffer prison term is available in federal court.
The state patrol and sheriffs’ officers worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to have the case prosecuted in federal court in Denver.
Women with both men were prosecuted in courts in Rio Grande and Saguache counties on lesser charges and received lesser sentences, according to the federal court case file.
