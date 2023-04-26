Envision Chaffee County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan has focused on prescribed burns and partnerships with local landowners to prepare for and protect against wildfire risks.

The 10-year plan was developed in 2020 to decrease the risk of severe fire to community assets, aiming to complete up to 30,000 acres of targeted forest treatments by 2030.

