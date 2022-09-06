Due to the Labor Day holiday weekend, Salida City Council will hold its work session with the Salida Planning Commission at 5 p.m. today, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
During the work session, council and commission members will hear three conceptual reviews for future developments and annexations.
The first is for CR 105 South, an 8.3-acre planned development submitted by Tory Upchurch for the Vandaveer property between U.S. 50 and CR 105 south of the U.S. Forest Service building.
City planner Kathryn Dunleavy said the only allowed Colorado Department of Transportation access point off U.S. 50 in the area was for Vandaveer Ranch Road north of the site. She said that not having direct access to U.S. 50 “contributes to this site being more viable as residential rather than commercial.”
Upchurch would like to amend the current planned development allowing for a variety of high-density smaller units, with more than the 125 limit set by the previous zoning.
The second conceptual review is of the annexation and zoning for a 0.17-acre property at 1730 Holman Ave., across from Centennial Park.
Paul and Rebecca Stringer, the applicants, said they need to connect to municipal services due to a failing septic, which requires annexation of the property.
The lot is currently zoned residential in the county, but the Stringers are requesting a change to commercial, and it is adjacent to two commercially zoned properties.
The third conceptual review is for a 1.43-acre proposed annexation and zoning change at 825 Illinois Ave.
Applicants Don and Sue Kaess are requesting an annexation of the lot, which they want to subdivide into two lots and rezone as high-density residential.
During its regular meeting the council will conduct four public hearings and consider three final readings of ordinances.
In unfinished business, council will conduct a public hearing and hear final reading on an ordinance submitting ballot questions regarding the increase of short-term rental licenses from $500 to $1,000 per year and increasing the existing occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals from $4.82 per bedroom per night up to $15.
Council will hear final reading and conduct a public hearing on the Newman annexation, 7680 CR 140, as well as another final reading and public hearing to rezone the property as high-density residential.
Under new business, council will vote on two resolution approving the findings of facts regarding the Newman annexation and approving the annexation agreement.
Council will conduct a public hearing for an amplified sound permit for High Side Bar and Grill.
In other new business, council will vote on a resolution approving the Jane’s Place planned development and another resolution approving the purchase of property adjacent to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to complete the 2020 airport master plan.
The purchase will be for 12.7 acres at the western end of the current runway for $600,000, of which Salida is responsible for half, while Chaffee County will pay the other half.
