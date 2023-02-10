Richard Parker

Richard Parker, volunteer treasurer for the nonprofit Ice Rink for Chaffee County, goes over the board of directors’ plan for where a theoretical ice rink could be constructed in Marvin Park. “I’m really excited about having a new community center where people can bond over a mutual love of skating,” he said.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Marvin Park may see some alterations within the next year, namely steps toward a winter standard-sized ice rink and possibly a pavilion and amphitheater, Richard Parker, volunteer treasurer for the nonprofit Ice Rink for Chaffee County, said.

The organization was created three years ago by passionate local skaters, led by its first president, Alan Brown, who died last year. The current president is Jon Fritz, also president of the Salida Hockey Club, with which there is much overlap, Parker said. The hockey club is around 15 years old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.