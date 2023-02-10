Marvin Park may see some alterations within the next year, namely steps toward a winter standard-sized ice rink and possibly a pavilion and amphitheater, Richard Parker, volunteer treasurer for the nonprofit Ice Rink for Chaffee County, said.
The organization was created three years ago by passionate local skaters, led by its first president, Alan Brown, who died last year. The current president is Jon Fritz, also president of the Salida Hockey Club, with which there is much overlap, Parker said. The hockey club is around 15 years old.
Parker, formerly of Lakewood, has played hockey since he was 10, and upon moving to the valley had not realized there was a skating community. After finding them, he became eager to join the cause, he said.
The group’s initial agreement with the city was to start a natural ice rink in Centennial Park, and in 2020 they arranged a two-day prototype, from which an agreement for a permanent ice rink in Centennial Park was reached.
“We found it was too difficult to maintain,” Parker said, as the elements couldn’t provide a safe experience. The city said no to solar sail shading, and the group’s board of directors realized it wasn’t the right place.
Around the same time, the board connected with Colorado College in Colorado Springs, which has a hockey team.
Colorado College was in the process of decommissioning its old facility and sold $1.5 million worth of equipment to the board to start up a rink, including a chiller, scoreboards and zamboni. “We have everything now except for a facility,” Parker said.
The board re-engaged with city council partners, and Marvin Park came up. “The more we researched it, the more we liked Marvin Park,” he said. The plan was to change the baseball field into a gateway park, similar to Riverside Park, with an open pavilion and amphitheater.
“Riverside isn’t designed for the capacity of the events they have there,” Parker said. “This space would be better for those types of events.” In winter, the space would become an ice rink.
“We are extremely close,” he emphasized. The only hang-up is that Salida City Council is currently considering use of the South Ark Neighborhood on the former Vandaveer Ranch property. The Ice Rink board’s preference is Marvin Park, however, with the baseball fields moved to South Ark.
“We don’t want to lose baseball or softball in this process,” Parker clarified. “We want to integrate, not replace.” There is theoretically room for both the ice rink and the baseball field at Marvin Park, another viable option.
On a 2022 city survey of recreation priorities, an ice rink ranked second behind bike and walking paths. Salida and Buena Vista both had ice rink boards and combined them last year. “We all just want an ice rink here in the valley,” Parker said.
To pursue funding for the rink, the group needs a finalized memorandum of understanding from the city that specifies where the rink will go and when. Then, as soon as August, they can apply for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant and request $1 million to start the project.
The rink will probably most benefit community members and their kids, Parker said. “As a parent myself I bring my kids to the pond (Long Lake, next to Frantz Lake) to skate when often there are not ideal conditions for them to learn how to skate,” including bumpy and melting ice.
Another catch for using the pond is because it is part of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife state wildlife area, a hunting and fishing license or pass is needed to use it.
Currently there is no city skating program for youths. This season, Ice Rink for Chaffee County board members banded together to offer unofficial skating and hockey lessons once a week at Long Lake, he said, which usually gets 50 kids per week, and though lessons are nearly over, there will likely be renewed interest next January.
The city will determine the cost of using the rink, he said, but he imagines it will be affordable and equitable. The board has accumulated a fleet of rental skates held at skate shop Ramps and Alleys.
“It’s really important right now to have a united voice,” Parker said, “and inform the city that it’s an area of focus.”
The board is looking for volunteers to help with events and steer the direction of the rink. To volunteer or find out more, contact the board at info@chaffeecountyice.org.
