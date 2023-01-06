Riding along with the winter cold season, a new dominant Omicron subvariant, XBB 1.5, is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control is still monitoring to see if it has more transmissibility than past variants, but it is too early to tell, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.

Carlstrom said presently 4.9 percent of COVID-19 cases in the Colorado region are of the XBB variation and 2.1 percent of the XBB 1.5 subvariant.

