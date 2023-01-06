Riding along with the winter cold season, a new dominant Omicron subvariant, XBB 1.5, is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control is still monitoring to see if it has more transmissibility than past variants, but it is too early to tell, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom said presently 4.9 percent of COVID-19 cases in the Colorado region are of the XBB variation and 2.1 percent of the XBB 1.5 subvariant.
At this point, as far as reported cases and hospitalizations are concerned, COVID-19 seems to be flat in the United States, she said. Furthermore, the Omicron booster seems to be effective against the new variant and now is the only booster being administered.
“We anticipate the Omicron booster will become a regular booster like the flu shot,” Carlstrom said, although frequency of vaccine administration has yet to be determined.
While Omicron has been splintering into a high number of subvariants, Chaffee County generally has been slower on the uptake of the new variants. Previously, BA5 had been the dominant subvariant, but XBB is quickly replacing it in some areas, though it has not yet been reported in Chaffee County, Carlstrom said.
It is no surprise that transmission of COVID-19 has been steady, as people decide to return to their normal lives and as contact and travel increases over the holidays; however, transmission has lowered from high to substantial in the last few weeks, Carlstrom said.
This may in part be due to who is getting tested and reporting, she noted, as cases are frequently underreported, but as of Dec. 29, there were eight reported cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County and no COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.
Measuring the community level of COVID-19 takes three metrics into account: the case rate of transmission per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 at the local hospital and the percent of staffed in-patient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19. The most important, Carlstrom said, is ensuring most cases are mild to moderate and protecting the healthcare system.
COVID-19 isn’t the only sickness to be worried about this winter, however, Carlstrom said, so it might not be a bad idea to wear a mask to avoid other illnesses as well. In the last month there were 10 flu hospitalizations in Chaffee County, all of them influenza type A, across a range of patient ages, which appears to be higher than COVID-19. The influenza A variety currently has 25 percent positivity, which is a rather high percentage, Carlstrom said.
On the flip side, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases have declined as a state and gone back to a typical range since skyrocketing at the beginning of fall.
Whether or not people take health risks or precautions is their own decision and should be made by evaluating factors such as risk tolerance and risky situations such as travel. Those who do decide to wear masks will be fully supported in their decision by Chaffee County Public Health, Carlstrom said, and if a vaccine is available, she advises people to consider it.
To avoid sickness, other immune-supporting factors include a healthy diet, sleep schedule, hygiene and active lifestyle, she said.
Importantly, Carlstrom noted some people believe isolation requirements are no longer being promoted, and this is not the case. Those testing positive for COVID-19 should still isolate for five days, with day zero being the day of symptom onset or positive test if undetermined symptom onset, and mask for five additional days. The caveat to this is if an individual has a series of two negative tests 48 hours apart, after which they do not need to wear a mask, she said.
Chaffee County Public Health Department currently has an ample supply of rapid tests in the hallway of the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in Salida, free for individuals to take. Businesses can also call for the tests to be delivered, free while supplies last.
“We wish our county good health and wellness going into the new year,” Carlstrom said. “Our county is resilient and strong.”
