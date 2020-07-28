Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity will be celebrate their 20th anniversary all week with a virtual silent auction and events as the ReStore, including door prizes and a storewide 20 percent off sale.
The silent auction and ReStore sale will run through the week, while the door prizes will be on Saturday.
For more information go to their website, chaffeehabitat.org or their facebook page.
