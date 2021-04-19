A 53-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 while in custody at Chaffee County Detention Center died at a Colorado Springs hospital Saturday.
The death is believed to be related to the virus a press release from Chaffee County Government stated.
The man was tested and found to have contracted the virus at the detention center April 3.
He was then housed in an isolated pod where he received on-site care from sheriff’s office medical staff.
He was transferred to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Tuesday and was released from detention center custody on no-cost personal recognizance bonds.
He was then taken to University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs where he was hospitalized at the time of his death.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment placed the detention center on a list of outbreaks starting April 4 after eight detainees and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Detainees who tested positive were isolated in a pod that is physically isolated from the general population.
The jail command staff continues to partner with Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to conduct COVID-19 testing and provide vaccinations for detainees and staff.
The inmate population was scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 13, but health concerns caused a pause in the use of that option.
The detention center population of 37 is now scheduled to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
Chaffee County stated additional information is unavailable pending notification of the man’s family.
