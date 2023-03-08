Chaffee County Board of Commissioners designated Don Reimer as the sole finalist for the position of Chaffee County Administrator Tuesday.
Reimer was chosen from a pool of candidates put through a series of interviews.
He previously served with Chaffee County government as county engineer and planning director from 2002-2014.
Most recently he has worked as the community development director for the Town of Frisco.
Reimer holds a degree in geological engineering from Colorado School of Mines, a certification from an American Institute of Certified Planners and is a registered professional engineer.
Commissioner Greg Felt said the applicant pool was amazing and he struggled to make a decision on his pick for the job.
Commissioner P.T. Wood said he had heard some concerns regarding Reimer, but after receiving a “glowing review” from the mayor of Frisco he “set aside any concerns I had.”
Commissioner Keith Baker said he is excited to work with Reimer who, he said, “brings a level of knowledge and professionalism that will be great for our county.”
There is a statutory two-week waiting period before the county can formally enter into negotiations with Reimer regarding his hire.
Outgoing county administrator Bob Cristiansen, who announced his retirement in December and officially left the position as of Feb. 28 will help with the transition period when the new administrator is in place.
Christiansen was lauded by commissioners with a proclamation celebrating his contributions to the county.
Baker read the proclamation, which he said captured Christiansen well, into the record.
Christiansen, who was present for the first part of the meeting, said, “A lot of what I did was because I had a great board at the time supporting me and that’s been the case my whole career.
“We’ve got great commissioners, and now we’ve got some great support staff and I just see bright things for this county.”
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved the Post-Madden heritage water subdivsion for property at 12655, subdividing 5.98 acres into two parcel lots of 2 acres and 3.98 acres.
• Appointed Aaron Kindle to the County Transportation Board and Hank Held, Marjo Curgus and Bill Mansheim to the Salida Regional Planning Commission.
• Approved a resolution allocating a percentage of lodging tax to support local workforce and quality of life by providing and funding affordable housing for local workers, seasonal workers and other workers in the community. The resolution formalizes the commissioner’s decision to approve the measure Jan. 31.
• Approved the county’s first multi-year special event permit for Run Through Time. The event organizers will still have to submit emergency plans and fulfill other requirements on a yearly basis to retain the permit.
