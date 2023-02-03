Chaffee Housing Authority is one step closer to receiving $260,000 in lodging tax funds for support of Jane’s Place and potential operating expenses.
Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the amendment to the 2023 budget allocating those funds and directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect, which also declares the commissioners’ intent to allocate future amounts from the lodging tax of $350,000 for 2024 and 2025 and $300,000 for 2026-2030.
Other items in the resolution include the intent to negotiate with Salida and Buena Vista, keeping the door open for Poncha Springs, to extend the current intergovernmental agreements related to Chaffee Housing Authority and review agreements with those municipalities to carry forward beyond 2024.
The decision came after a presentation by Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray, outlining the predicted expenditures and revenue related to Jane’s Place and the housing authority in the future.
In other business the commissioners approved two letters of support for Chaffee Housing Trust in pursuing grant funding related to the Two Rivers and Forest Creek Cabins projects.
Two vacancies on the Planning Commission were filled by Aaron Kindle and Leslie Hylton-Hinga.
Three Chaffee County Visitors Bureau members, Jamie Billesbach, Betsy Kolomitz and Dylan Jewell, were reappointed.
Following the regular session, the commissioners adjourned to executive session to receive specialized detail on an investigation involving The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs from the county sheriff and Department of Human Services.
