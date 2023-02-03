Chaffee Housing Authority is one step closer to receiving $260,000 in lodging tax funds for support of Jane’s Place and potential operating expenses.

Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the amendment to the 2023 budget allocating those funds and directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect, which also declares the commissioners’ intent to allocate future amounts from the lodging tax of $350,000 for 2024 and 2025 and $300,000 for 2026-2030.

