The Central Colorado Climate Coalition will host it annual Earth Day Celebration April 22 in Salida, with events including a parade, speakers and a recycling drive.
Line-up for the Parade for the Species will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, and the parade will start at 11 a.m. and travel down F Street to Riverside Park.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the parade and celebrate the beauty and diversity of species on Earth by dressing as their favorite plant, animal or insect, according to a press release.
Local green organizations and nonprofits are also invited to participate and represent their work.
Parade participants are encouraged to take a refillable water bottle and lunch to eat downtown, then go to “Act Locally” presentations and networking.
The presentations by local organizations and community leaders working on sustainability issues will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Donations will be accepted at the door, and the event is limited to 75 participants.
Also in conjunction with Earth Day, the Central Colorado Climate Coalition will host a recycling drive for shoes and blue jeans or other denim items that are too shabby to be worn or donated to a thrift store. Donations will be accepted from noon to 3 p.m. curbside at the Scout Hut.
Denim items will be shipped to recyclers to be turned into home insulation, and shoes will be recycled into playground equipment.
The coalition stated that a 2021 report from the World Economic Forum identified the fashion industry and its supply chain as the planet’s third largest polluter. The Environmental Protection Agency reports 16 million tons of textile waste end up in American landfills each year.
Prior to Earth Day, Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St., will conduct free Community Costume Workshops in preparation for the parade.
Box of Bubbles owner Ken Brandon will lead several workshops on how to make recycled costumes and banners. For scheduling, contact Brandon at 719-539-7443.
For more information and to see the complete calendar of partner Earth Day events, visit the Climate Coalition website, www.ClimateColorado.com.
