The Central Colorado Climate Coalition will host it annual Earth Day Celebration April 22 in Salida, with events including a parade, speakers and a recycling drive.

Line-up for the Parade for the Species will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, and the parade will start at 11 a.m. and travel down F Street to Riverside Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.