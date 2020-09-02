Firefighters’ friends raise money for Polaris Ranger UTV

As high-country firefighting and rescues become more common, the use of alternative vehicles more suited for the terrain that traditional fire fighting equipment is becoming more important for fire departments serving the more rugged areas of Colorado.
Debbie Downey, president of Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, said the organization is currently raising funds to purchase a Polaris Ranger UTV equipped with firefighting and emergency response capabilities.
“This unit will provide enhanced capability and speed for fire, accident and emergency response to the more remote backcountry areas of the 1,000 miles of the fire district,” a press release stated.
Downey said the equipment is increasingly needed by the district.
Recent examples include a smoke check in a remote area that required firefighters to make a six mile hike. Downey said a Polaris with on-board water and foam, not only would have been a transportation asset, but could have aided in suppression if needed.
CCFPD Chief Robert Bertram said the Polaris Ranger UTV is something they’ve been fundraising for about a year.
He said the vehicle would allow firefighters to get into a fire area quicker in conjunction with the drones they use.
Bertram said some of the mountain roads are very rough and “tear up” the trucks. The Polaris would be a lot more agile on those mountain trails.
He said with more side-by-side traffic on the trails, it would also allow rescuers to get up to an accident scene more quickly and easily.
Downey recounted a UTV rollover last year that required firefighters to drive part of the way and then hike rest of the way up carrying equipment in order to extricate the victim.
“The Polaris would have been the perfect application for this increasingly common type of incident,” she said.
Donations to the fundraiser may be made at the Friends of Chaffee County Fire Polaris Fundraiser GoFundMe page or by mail at Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, 499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, CO, 81211.
