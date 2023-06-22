After a healthy rally over the last month, stocks have paused for air in the last few days, including a modest decline Wednesday in which the S&P 500 slid 0.5 percent and the Dow shed 102 points.
Growth and technology investments were under more pressure with the Nasdaq closing more than 1 percent lower.
Analysts said they don’t see a shift in the broader narrative, but instead think some general short-term profit taking is at play.
Oil prices finished up nearly 2 percent, driving leadership from the energy sector on the day.
There were no major data releases on the calendar today, which kept the outlook for Fed policy firmly behind the wheel.
With markets having digested the lastest rate decision last week and likely awaiting the next round of inflation and employment data for more clarity on the Fed’s next move, it’s reasonable that, similar to Wednesday’s move, there may not be any sudden turns barring any knee jerk reactions to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Capitol Hill this week.
Interest rates were little changed on Wednesday as the outlook for inflation and monetary policy is in the spotlight with Powell spending Wednesday and Thursday testifying in front of Congress.
Lawmakers are focused on the recent banking crisis, the path ahead for inflation and the impact rate hikes are having on the economy.
Powell acknowledged that there is still much work to be done on consumer prices and took great care to reiterate the Fed’s commitment to bringing inflation back toward an acceptable level.
While this is not a new angle, tough talk on inflation and the Fed;s comments last week around the willingness to hike rates further in the coming months led bond yields higher for much of the day on Wednesday, before fading back toward the flat line by day’s end.
Global equities have logged solid gains this year, but European and Asian markets were moderately lower today after a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the UK spurred expectations for further monetary policy tightening in the region.
The Bank of England will announce its latest rate decision on Thursday.
Survey data in Germany underscored the headwinds stemming from elevated inflation. Meanwhile, signs of weakness in the Chinese economy have reignited calls for stimulus to jumpstart growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
More positively for global growth, data out of South Korea showed exports jumped 5.3 percent so far in June, compared to a year ago, the first increase since last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.