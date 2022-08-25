Chaffee County Search and Rescue–North saved two climbers trapped above treeline as storms rolled through Aug. 14.

The climbers went off route and decided to climb out on the Ellingwood Ridge route of La Plata Peak. They contacted search and rescue after being unable to ascend or descend from their position 200 feet below the ridge.

