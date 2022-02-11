Former Salida Mayor P.T. Wood announced he is running for county commissioner in District 3 in the November election.
Wood, who is running as a Democrat, served two terms as mayor and previously was on the Salida Planning Commission for 10 years.
He owns Wood’s High Mountain Distillery and has two children.
Two candidates, Dr. Alison Brown and Brandon Becker, have announced they’re running as Republicans for the seat now held by Rusty Granzella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.