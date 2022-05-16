Chaffee County Commissioners will consider a recommendation for a four day work week for county staff at their regular meeting at 9 a.m today at the commissioners’ meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The meeting time and place differ from the commissioners’ regular schedule.
Usually the third meeting of the month is held on Tuesday and in Buena Vista.
The commissioner will hold a public hearing for the Centerville Pit Stop liquor license application.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service manager Josh Hadley will present the EMS report.
Commissioners will consider accepting the Waste Diversion plan.
An update on the Midland Tunnels rehabilitation project will be presented.
The commissioners will also discuss considerations for Early Childhood Support from Department of Human Services Reserves.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider approving
• Resolution 2022-37 approving the True heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2022-38 approving the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2022-39 approving the Elliott plat amendment – Tract A, Antero Subdivision.
• Acknowledgement of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs county veterans service officer’s monthly report and certification of pay for April.
• Acknowledgement of the county treasurer’s reports as presented
• The hangar lease for Andrew Marks.
The meeting will be held in person at the commissioners meeting room and will also be available online at zoom.us/j/109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.