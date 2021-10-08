Operations in the county’s planning and building departments are set to become more efficient and easier to access.
Chaffee County commissioners voted at their regular meeting Tuesday to finalize a contract with Dude Solutions for the SmartGov system to streamline paperwork, including applications and licenses for the planning and building departments. The cost of the system will be $20,000 for the initial setup and $10,000 each year thereafter to maintain.
In other business, commissioners voted to issue a letter of support for the Town of Buena Vista’s Land and Water Conservation Fund 2022 grant application.
They voted to move up the closing date and possession of property at 185 Quigot Court to Oct. 15 at the suggestion of Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom.
Commissioners approved a motion to file a statement of opposition to the Triview Metropolitan District Water Court application. Triview recently acquired water rights on Cottonwood Creek above Buena Vista, which could potentially necessitate a dry-out of property in the county.
A liquor license for High Peaks Liquor, 12950 U.S. 24, was approved with fees waived per COVID-19 relief.
Resolution 2021-73, amending Resolution 2021-55 approving the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption No. 3, was also approved.
Following a public hearing, commissioners approved the Martellaro-Veltri subdivision final plat request to subdivide approximately 16.9 acres into four lots ranging in size from 3.6-5.5 acres, and they requested staff to write a resolution to that effect.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing on the Smith-Arkansas River Investments LLC boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination, to combine four lots and adjust property lines between the two property owners that will fix a nonconformity where the property line goes through the structure. Commissioners approved the request and directed staff to prepare a resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.