Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation and 65 local law enforcement agencies including Salida and Buena Vista police departments will work together for the Holiday Parties high-visibility DUI enforcement period. 

All agencies remind motorists to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis this holiday season. 

