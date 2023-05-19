In front of a crowd of Salida High School juniors, Gov. Jared Polis signed HB-1246 into law Tuesday at a ceremony in front of the Kesner Building, home of the Colorado Mountain College Salida Campus.
The timing coincided with SHS Career Day for juniors, during which students worked on resumes, did mock interviews and learned about careers that pique their interest.
HB-1246, sponsored by Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon), Rep. Rose Pugliese (R-Colorado Springs), Sen. Janet Buckner (D-Aurora) and Sen. Perry Will (R-New Castle), provides funds to create free training opportunities for those seeking certification or associate degrees in a number of in-demand jobs in the areas of fire-forestry, early childhood, education, law enforcement, construction and nursing.
The $38.6 million program will allocate funds to community and technical colleges, area technical colleges, local district colleges and Colorado Mesa University to provide assistance to students for eligible expenses that support their enrollment in those programs.
The bill also appropriates $5 million for the general fund to create two new short-term degree nursing programs at community or technical colleges.
Among those present for the signing were McCluskie; Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education; Landon Pirius, vice chancellor of the Colorado Community College System; CMC Trustee Bob Hartzell; and Dave Armstrong, Salida representative to the CMC board.
Polis said the program would help to fill in holes currently seen in Colorado’s workforce, especially in in-demand professions.
Paccione said the program would help people pick a profession and also put them on a path to more earning potential.
Polis said cost is a barrier to people acquiring additional skills. Currently, he said, there are more jobs in Colorado than skilled workers.
“This program removes the barrier to get credentials at no cost,” he said.
That will allow those new workers to earn more, which will, in turn, contribute to the state’s economy, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.