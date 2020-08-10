Nearly 400 landowners in and near the Chalk Creek drainage are the focus of the Envision Forest Health Council’s Chaffee Chips service this month.
Chaffee Chips coordinates slash removal and chipping services to reduce wildfire threat. Homeowners are asked to clear and pile slash, trees and branches near their curbs in preparation for a three-day Slash Haul Away event.
Chalk Creek is a top Treatment Priority Area in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, due to thick stands of trees and steep slopes on both sides of the valley. There is one way in and one way out past Mount Princeton Hot Springs on CR 162, a narrow, two-lane road that travels 18 miles to Alpine and St. Elmo. The small towns and surrounding forests are popular recreation destinations, especially in the summer.
Creating defensible space around structures improves forest health and helps prevent the spread of wildfire. “Heading east is the only egress for everyone in the drainage so we’re asking homeowners to do their part with the help of Chaffee Chips,” said Chaffee County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bertram, a member of the Forest Health Council.
Bertram advised Chalk Creek homeowners to also consider their egress plan. “A lot of the private access is steep and the switchbacks are so tight that we’d have a hard time getting fire engines in,” he said. “You need to be able to get out.”
Evacuating the Chalk Creek drainage in the event of a wildfire is a top planning priority, Chaffee County Office of Emergency Manager Richard Atkins said. In addition to the road, communications are challenging due to poor or nonexistent cell phone reception, especially further up the valley. The county is working to create “areas of refuge,” or places where people could wait during a wildfire to be air-lifted out, he said.
Atkins suggests making a family evacuation plan, including how you would communicate in the event of an emergency. Go to ready.gov or call the office at 719-539-6856 for more information.
About 250 property owners in Lower Chalk Creek were sent letters about Chaffee Chips to encourage participation. Others were contacted by e-mail. A Zoom Information Session takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 6-7 p.m., when service partners will explain how to participate and answer questions. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org for meeting access. The Slash Haul Away event in Chalk Creek is set for Oct. 23-25.
Property owners to the north, along CR 321 in an area known as Maxwell Park, have been piling slash for weeks and are expected to help load it into trailers during their event Aug. 21-23.
Property owners can get detailed information about what to do to mitigate their property by requesting a free assessment from the Colorado State Forest Service. Call 719-539-2579 to schedule an appointment.
