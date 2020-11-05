In the race for Colorado House of Representatives District 60, updated numbers show Republican candidate Ron Hanks as winning the seat being vacated by term-limited Jim Wilson (R-Salida), by a margin of 12,151 votes across all four counties.
Hanks received 62.49 percent of the vote with 30,405 total votes, while Democrat Lori Boydston received 37.51 percent with 18,254 votes.
In Chaffee County Hanks received 6,580, 2,445 in Custer County, 14,274 in Fremont County and 7,106 in Park County.
Boydston fared better in Chaffee County with 6,630 votes, but in Custer, Fremont and Park counties she received 6,630, 1,026, 6,045 and 4,553 votes respectively.
