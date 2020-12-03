Answers to questions and details about the Methodist Front project will be given in a virtual community information session at 5-6:15 p.m. Dec. 16.
The event, conducted by Envision Forest Health Council, hopes to explain the vision of wildfire mitigation and forest health management officials in the foothills of Methodist Mountain extending to Poncha Pass.
The project protects the southern flank of the Salida and Poncha Springs communities of 7,000 people by creating a 10-mile-long area of fuel breaks on public and private land.
In addition, tree thinning will enhance wildlife habitat in the 8,000-acre project.
Announced during the summer, the project has since expanded in size and has received $2.3 million in funding, including a $366,310 grant award from the RESTORE Colorado program.
Funding is also being provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Salida, Poncha Springs and the Chaffee Common Ground Fund.
Salida Field office of the Colorado State Forest Service will manage 500 acres of private property work, connecting $1.1 million in treatments on city, state and private land to create fuel breaks.
Treatments will begin in early 2021 including the Hutchinson Ranch and additional properties that are important water source locations.
The Forest Service will focus on 2,700 acres on Cleveland Mountain and 2,200 acres on Poncha Pass, where treatments include the Poncha Loop network of roads, O’Haver Lake, Silver and Poncha creeks, the Shirley Recreation Site and power lines that transfer electricity in and out of the San Luis Valley and Poncha area.
The Bureau of Land Management has already completed treatment in the Cherokee Heights area and plans to continue work near Poncha Pass.
The large project combining federal and state agencies, county and city governments, private landowners and local fire departments came together quickly on the heels of the new Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan approval in February.
Planned forest restoration work involves hand-cutting and mastication, a process that shreds or chops smaller trees and shrubs into pieces to encourage grasses to thrive.
Prescribed burning will occur on public land, depending on weather and other conditions.
Methodist Front improves wildlife habitat by enhancing grass cover and forage for a variety of species such as elk, deer, turkey and many others.
It protects the Gold Medal trout waters of the Arkansas River as well as the Herrington and Del Monte ditches by reducing the likely intensity of a wildfire in the forests above the South Arkansas River.
The “Little Ark” flows into municipal drinking water supplies, agricultural land and wetlands.
Major power transmission lines and a critical communications site to the south of U.S. 50 also will be protected.
Methodist Front is a top treatment priority area identified in the wildfire protection plan, which uses computer modeling to map wildfire risk and identify the right areas to treat for the highest cost efficiency and community benefit.
The project significantly addresses the Forest Health Council’s goal to treat 30,000 acres by 2030, U.S. Forest Service Salida District Ranger Jim Pitts said. He is among more than 30 members of the Council, a group of leaders dedicated to reducing wildfire danger through CWPP implementation.
The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom. To enter the meeting on Facebook search for and find Envision. For the Zoom meeting log onto https://zoom.us/j/93470490453?pwd=NUtJZjR6dVRiN1dTSmUxQisvNTUvQT09#success and enter the passcode 528952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.