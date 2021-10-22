Chaffee County Community Foundation recently awarded $30,000 in charitable grants, funded by the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Grant program, to 16 organizations serving Chaffee, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties.
The 2021 grant recipients are Guidestone, ElevateHer, Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, Colorado Farm to Table, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, West Central Mental Health, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, Southwest Conservation Corps, Howard Volunteer Fire Department, Achieve Inc., Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces, Ark Valley Helping Hands, The Alliance, Foodshed Alliance and the Congregational United Church of Christ/Backpack Food Program.
The electric co-op and the foundation are in their second year of partnership to manage Sangre de Cristo’s Community Grant and Matching Grant programs.
Applicants applied through the foundation’s grant portal, and applications were evaluated by a review committee composed of individuals from four of the counties served by the electric association.
Sangre de Cristo CEO Paul Erickson said in a press release, “One of SDCEA’s guiding principles is to support the communities we serve. Through the SDCEA Community Grant program, we are elated this year to be able to help support organizations in the provision of food, activities promoting health and safety, the improvement of watershed health, assistance to older adults and to youth, and more. We are grateful to be able to have this impact in our region through the grant program and from the generous participation in the Power of Change program by our consumers.”
The co-op’s Community Grant program funding is made possible by allocating capital credits donated back to the cooperative for charitable giving. Added to the total are the contributions of co-op consumers who participate in the Power of Change (formerly Operation RoundUp) program. Power of Change participants round their bill up each month to the nearest dollar, and the proceeds go toward the Community Grant fund.
For more information visit myelectric.coop or the Chaffee County Community Foundation website, www.chaffeecommunity.org.
