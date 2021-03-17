After receiving two feet of snow in the most recent storm cycle, Monarch Mountain announced it will be extending its ski season an additional week. Monarch’s closing day will now be April 11.
“As always, we want to give our guests the most time on the snow that we can possibly give,” said Monarch general manager and chief operating officer Randy Stroud. “The weather doesn’t always cooperate with that ideal, but the recent snows have helped tremendously. It’s as if Mother Nature has given us a gift for all that our guests and staff have done to get through this unusual season. I’ll take it.”
The latest storm bumped Monarch’s base up to 62 inches.
In accordance with COVID-19 policies, Monarch will not be hosting its traditional closing weekend events, like kayaks on snow.
“We’d like to thank everyone for helping us have a wonderful season and we look forward to hosting all our events next season,” said Dan Bender, vice president of sales and marketing.
