Fremont County Undersheriff Derek Irvine reported Wednesday that remains were found in Phantom Canyon by Bureau of Land Management rangers conducting raptor counts on April 19.
Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County deputies and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office conducted recovery operations in the area of mile marker 10 on Fremont County Road 67.
Following an autopsy on April 26, the remains were identified as Bobby Stringer, missing in that area since Feb. 21.
