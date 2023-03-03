Physician starts work at Oncology/Hemotology

Board-certified physician Dr. Agnes Charles recently joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, providing oncology and hematology services.
Charles will see patients in the Oncology/Hematology Clinic on the main floor of the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus in Salida.
“We are very excited Dr. Charles has joined HRRMC, as she is a very dedicated and skilled practitioner,” HRRMC Vice President of Patient Services April Asbury said in a press release. “She brings more than 25 years of experience in providing outpatient services to patients with diverse oncological and hematological conditions and is known for her compassionate care with her patients.”
Charles attended medical school at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she studied medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine.
Prior to her arrival in Salida, she provided care as an oncologist at Southwest Oncology Centers in Yuma, Arizona.
