The Colorado Judicial Branch recently announced applications are now being accepted for upcoming vacancies on 10 judicial nominating commissions throughout Colorado.
As of Dec. 31, there will be 13 vacancies as detailed below.
Judicial nominating commissioners are volunteers and serve six-year terms interviewing applicants for judicial vacancies and nominating candidates to the governor.
There are three attorney vacancies in the 11th Judicial District (Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties).
More information on nominating commissions may be found on the Judicial Branch web site at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Supreme_Court/Nominating.cfm.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, with initial application review and consideration beginning on Oct. 30.
Applications may be made only online at the State of Colorado Boards and Commissions Application page at http://www.colorado.gov/governor/boards-commissions-application. Applicants should include a current resume or biography where indicated on the application.
