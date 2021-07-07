Chaffee County Community Foundation announced that its individual assistance program, which supported individuals facing COVID-related loss of income or drastic change in life circumstances, has been wound down.
The foundation board allocated $50,000 from its Emergency Response Fund toward the program in January. In the last six months, the foundation has received 62 applications and 21 of those requests met the criteria for assistance and were funded $31,188.31, paid directly to the appropriate vendors.
The vast majority of this assistance was for housing-related costs, with some assistance being provided for car repairs and medical bills, a press release reported.
In recent months, the number of applicants who met the program criteria had dropped off substantially. At the same time the foundation learned of the increased need for emergency shelter resources. That need, paired with a reduced inventory of affordable housing, caused focus to be shifted to unsheltered individuals.
The foundation’s Grants Committee unanimously approved winding down the individual assistance program and paying a grant to Chaffee Hospitality Inc. for the balance of the original allocation, $18,811.69.
Chaffee Hospitality provides direct emergency sheltering services for individuals and families in crisis or transition. Learn more about Chaffee Hospitality at https://www.chaffeecountyhospitalityinc.org/.
The Emergency Response Fund maintains a balance of just over $330,000, which is stewarded by the Chaffee County Community Foundation board of directors. The fund was established during the Decker Fire in late 2019, then ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception the fund has disbursed close to $900,000 to Chaffee families, nonprofits and small businesses.
For more information, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
